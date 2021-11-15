The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

