Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.