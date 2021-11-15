Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.51. 74,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,044. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

