AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.65 Million

Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will announce sales of $61.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.16 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $238.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $241.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $285.34 million, with estimates ranging from $282.76 million to $288.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.50.

Shares of AVDX traded down 0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 25.46. 30,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,332. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 20.39 and a 1 year high of 26.19.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.