Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.79. 31,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 369,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,224,000 after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 18,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

