$24.86 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post $24.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MKFG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 15,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,100. Markforged has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.