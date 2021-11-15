Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIF. Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF stock traded down C$1.16 on Monday, reaching C$46.12. 121,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.67. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.