Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CRT.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,938. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.57 and a 12-month high of C$18.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.09.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

