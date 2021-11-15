Cormark Cuts BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$12.50

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE BBTV traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,126. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$4.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.96. The company has a market cap of C$142.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

