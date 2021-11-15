BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$69.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$59.19. 144,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,647. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

