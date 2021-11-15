Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Frederick A. Henderson Sells 1,640 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.64. 42,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,378. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

