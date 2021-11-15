Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $19,112.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00111103 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001005 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

