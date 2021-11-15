Insider Buying: Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) insider Alan Gibbs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £111,000 ($145,022.21).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.86). 902,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,940. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.35 million and a PE ratio of 28.46. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231 ($3.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

