Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRAAY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

