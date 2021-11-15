Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 913.0% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. 11,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,903. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.