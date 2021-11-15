Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Expands By 800.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

