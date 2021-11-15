Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Expands By 800.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.04.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
