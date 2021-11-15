Scotiabank Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$45.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$40.58. 66,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,557. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.