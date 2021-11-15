Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 709 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $371.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $238.09 and a one year high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

