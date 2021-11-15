Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663,250. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

