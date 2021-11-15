Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.66 and its 200-day moving average is $221.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

