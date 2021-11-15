Deri Protocol Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $20.43 million and $3.71 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00070816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,295.55 or 1.00595389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.39 or 0.07135085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

