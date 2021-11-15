Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.14). Landec posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landec by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landec by 57.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 88,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.11. Landec has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

