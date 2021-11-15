Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Agricole reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). Insiders have acquired 42,945 shares of company stock worth $8,061,004 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 196.80 ($2.57). The company had a trading volume of 134,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,066. The firm has a market cap of £492.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.90.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.