$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. 24,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,433. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.