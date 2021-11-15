Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 50.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,073,000 after buying an additional 90,885 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,506. Xylem has a 52 week low of $92.51 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

