Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 411,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

