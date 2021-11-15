mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $18.76 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $18.76 million and $2.47 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00221850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00087124 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.