mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $18.76 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $18.76 million and $2.47 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00051228 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00221850 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010874 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00087124 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

