Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.73 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

