First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.89 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

