Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.78

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 17638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $49,162,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $10,673,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

