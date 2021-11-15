Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.02

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 4321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

