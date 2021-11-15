ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 66,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,696,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,197,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,066,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

