Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.34

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 112745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$194.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

