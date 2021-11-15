Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,490. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

