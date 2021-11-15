Goldcoin Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $3,158.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00412145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,717,326 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

