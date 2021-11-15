Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.88. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
