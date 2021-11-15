Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.88. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.