Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. 48,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. Worldline has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

