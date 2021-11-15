Truist Securities Raises Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $30.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE FLO traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $27.20. 46,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,786. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.