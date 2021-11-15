Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.62. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,469. Tenaris has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.