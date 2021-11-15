Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $24.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $3,011.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,845.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,674.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

