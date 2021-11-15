Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.01. APA posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,060%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 144,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,100. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

