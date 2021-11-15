First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,307 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

