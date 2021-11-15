First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,011.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.09 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock worth $2,489,311,248. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

