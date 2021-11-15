Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

