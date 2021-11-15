Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.