Canandaigua National Corp Sells 153 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $212.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

