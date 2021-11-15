Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares dropped 7.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 86,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,182,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Specifically, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

