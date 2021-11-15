Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 663.1% from the October 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth $120,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

