Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.65 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

