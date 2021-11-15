Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.00 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Enel in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.10 ($10.71).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

